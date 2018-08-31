A person has been hit by a train which is causing delays on all lines.

The incident has happened at Ingatestone, and all lines are blocked between Shenfield and Chelmsford.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 4pm.

As a result Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield , Chelmsford, Braintree, Colchester, Clacton On Sea, Ipswich and Norwich are suspended between Shenfield and Witham with delays cancellations and alterations to services between Witham and Braintree, Colchester, Clacton On Sea, Ipswich and Norwich.

Services between Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria are also subject to disruption due to train crew and trains being displaced.