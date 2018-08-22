A HUGELY successful app geared towards getting students last ditch university places is the brainchild of a man from Grays.

University Compare, a free app for A-Level students who want to go to university through clearing was launched in 2016, and in that time has received more downloads than its official UCAS equivalent.

Clearing is a part of the UCAS university application process. It’s a way for universities to fill any spaces they have left for the new academic year. It gives applicants who do not hold an offer another chance of find a place.

Owen O’Neill, 28, a former student of Hathaway Academy, Grays, and now living and running University Compare in Chelmsford has been developing the app since graduating from Anglia Ruskin University three years ago.

He said: “I was a clearing student when I got my results, I got the results I wanted but maybe due to a lack of ambition I got pushed and pulled in multiple directions into not doing what I quite wanted.

“I applied to Coventry to do a creative degree which I decided I didn’t want to do, I then did another course in marketing. Then someone told me to do what I enjoy, so I went into computing where my interests lie.”

The app Owen and his team created gives students a full list of universities and the contacts they need to give themselves the best chances of getting their place at university.

Owen said: “At the moment, we have 24,000 students using the app regularly. On results day we expected to peak at 35,000 people and we pushed into around 50 per cent of all students across the country going through the process.

“Last year we only had 20 per cent but now we have upgraded everything to help improve the amount of people using the app.”

Owen hopes the app will continue to help youngsters in their bid for further education.

He added: “I know entering into clearing can be a tough and emotional experience for school leavers, so we put a lot of time and effort into developing an app that serves as a useful and easy to use resource with the kind of info we know students want to know.”

Visit universitycompare.com